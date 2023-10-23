PUMA x Fenty Rihanna.
Image: Supplied

You may have to wait a while for new music from Rihanna, but not if you’ve been holding out for the next Fenty x Puma drop. Rihanna, returning as creative director of the footwear franchise, lends her cultural and creative influence to this re-imagination of the Avanti. With a disruptive and innovative approach to sports fashion, the Avanti is an unconventional mix of two Puma icons. Fusing Rihanna’s love of football and Puma’s sporting heritage, the Avanti blends the leather design of the King football boot with the outsole of the Easy Rider running shoe. Available in black and chrome colourways, it’s designed to be a unisex shoe for both adults and kids with soft, vintage leather and a fold-over tongue with debossed and printed gold-foil logos.

puma.com

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.

