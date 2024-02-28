Puma X Pleasures XL
Puma X Pleasures XL
Image: Supplied

Following a collaboration that produced a full apparel collection and the DIY-inspired Overdyed Velophasis sneaker, Puma and Pleasures have renewed their partnership to create the Puma x Pleasures Suede XL. Inspired by 1990s nostalgia and early 2000s skateboarding footwear, it has a supersized sleek black-and-cream colourway with exaggerated proportions, padded tongue, padded Formstrip, and a choice of black or cream ultra-wide laces in a nod to modern skateboard culture.

Puma X Pleasures Suede XL, R2 299, puma.com

