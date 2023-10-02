Bulgari immortalises the Serpenti Forever top-handle bag in a one-of-a-kind capsule collection where it is reimagined by three contemporary artists. Celebrating the snake-head icon found on every bag, artists Sophie Kitching, Zhou Li, and Sunwoo Kim each explore facets of Serpenti with six gallery-worthy designs.
Kitching examines the duality and transformation of the snake with nature-inspired motifs on black and white calf leather and multi-coloured enamel scales on the Serpenti closure.
Li takes inspiration from the ocean and forest in two bags decorated with abstract brush strokes and dreamlike landscapes and finished off with golden embroidery and a geometric brass handle. Kim uses dodo motifs that symbolise freedom and happiness, and vibrant day and night landscapes with a gemstone-adorned closure.
Style Notes
Serpenti in art
Bulgari immortalises the Serpenti Forever top-handle bag in a one-of-a-kind capsule collection, reimagined by three contemporary artists
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.