If you like to immerse yourself in spaces steeped in creativity, filled with handmade objects and local artisanal design, look no further than Saint VII. Located in Waterkant, Cape Town, the store is a wonderland of carefully curated and collected items with a gallery of clothes, fragrances, and art objects.
The space’s design aesthetic leans into the old and weathered with antique fittings, old brick, stone, and forged steel. Expect to see small, artisanal international brands such as Knitbrary, Cawley Studio, and Jan Jan van Essche, known for their heir-loom pieces, as well as local niche-fragrance brand Saint d’Ici.
@ateliersaintvii
Style Notes
Image: Supplied
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.