Not all artworks hang in galleries — Louis Vuitton’s fifth chapter in the Artycapucines collection is proof of this. In collaboration with five contemporary artists — Billie Zangewa, Ewa Juszkiewicz, Liza Lou, Tursic & Mille, and Ziping Wang — five Capucines bags have been reimagined as pieces of art. Named after the street in which the first Louis Vuitton store opened in 1854, Rue Neuve-des- Capucines, the iconic Capucines is a marvel of craftsmanship all on its own, making it the perfect blank canvas. One of our favourites in the collection is the emotionally charged 2020 work The Swimming Lesson by the Joburg-based Zangewa in a raw-silk patchwork with elements of embroidery and trompe-l’oeil.
Available in only 200 limited editions globally.
louisvuitton.com
Style Notes
Five Capucines bags reimagined as pieces of art
One of our favourite Louis Vuitton Capucines bag is the emotionally charged 2020 work The Swimming Lesson by the Joburg-based Billie Zangewa
Image: Ulrich Knoblauch
Not all artworks hang in galleries — Louis Vuitton’s fifth chapter in the Artycapucines collection is proof of this. In collaboration with five contemporary artists — Billie Zangewa, Ewa Juszkiewicz, Liza Lou, Tursic & Mille, and Ziping Wang — five Capucines bags have been reimagined as pieces of art. Named after the street in which the first Louis Vuitton store opened in 1854, Rue Neuve-des- Capucines, the iconic Capucines is a marvel of craftsmanship all on its own, making it the perfect blank canvas. One of our favourites in the collection is the emotionally charged 2020 work The Swimming Lesson by the Joburg-based Zangewa in a raw-silk patchwork with elements of embroidery and trompe-l’oeil.
Available in only 200 limited editions globally.
louisvuitton.com
You might also like...
Serpenti in art
Brand to know: St Reign
Five of the best bright bags
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.