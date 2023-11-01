Paco Rabanne Fame Parfum.
Image: Supplied

Fashion and hi-tech perfumery collide in the second, more intense reiteration of Paco Rabanne’s Fame fragrance with its signature creamy incense note. This woody chypre-floral scent created by perfumers Dora Baghriche, Marie Salamagne, and Alberto Morillas is crafted from ethically sourced ingredients with a tailor-made jasmine triptique using liquid technology to capture the true-to-life aroma of the jasmine flower. Inspired by Paco Rabanne’s iconic 1969 bag, the NFC-chip-enabled robot bottle comes clad in glossy black chainmail detailing. It has an intense and addictive scent profile with notes of jasmine, ambrette, mineral musk, and sandalwood.

Paco Rabanne Fame Parfum 80ml, R3 405,

truworths.co.za

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X