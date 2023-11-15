Invest in your wardrobe and the planet with Levi’s new range of sustainable, plant-based denims, released in honour of the 150th anniversary of the iconic 501s. They’re made with the same Levi’s craftsmanship that you know and love, but recyclable materials have been used to reduce natural-resource consumption and the use of chemicals during manufacturing. The timeless staple is reimagined in three styles — the Plant-Based 501 is made from a minimum of 97% plant-based materials, including certified organic cotton, natural dyes, a plant-based patch, and ink from wood waste; the Selvedge 501 is a hemp-cotton blend, first developed for the brand’s Wellthread collection; and the Circular 501 is crafted from a mixture of organic cotton and innovative Renewcell Circulose fibre.
Style Notes
Levi's 501 reimagined
Invest in your wardrobe with Levi’s new range of sustainable, plant-based denims, released in honour of the 150th anniversary of the iconic 501s
Image: Supplied
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.