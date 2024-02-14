Peach Fuzz may be Pantone’s colour of 2024 but, for Reebok, mint is the hue to watch as it enters a partnership with multi-hyphenate Nigerian-American hip-hop artist Tobe Nwigwe. With a history of collaborations with hip-hop artists dating to the 1990s, the brand will fuse Nwigwe’s signature mint, used in his fashion and music-video backdrops, into the Reebok by Chukwu collection. Tapping into Nwigwe’s passion for football and mission-driven work to impact youth, the collection will feature co-designed footwear and apparel across fashion and lifestyle, with the first limited-edition Reebok by Chukwu capsule collection debuting soon.
Style Notes
MINTed
Mint is the hue to watch as it enters a partnership with multi-hyphenate Nigerian-American hip-hop artist Tobe Nwigwe
Image: Supplied
• From the February edition of Wanted, 2024.