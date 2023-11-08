It’s one last hurrah for Adidas and Ivy Park as the two brands mark the final instalment of their collaboration with an all-black capsule collection that champions the human form and individuality. Combining athletic and functional excellence, the monochromatic colour palette highlights the fabric, fit, and texture of each garment. Taking inspiration from film noir, the campaign showcases the hero pieces of the collection, such as the body-con cropped top and bottom, relaxed 3D-moulded knit sweatsuits, and the Ivy Park signature jersey, in moody black-and-white portraiture.
adidas.co.za
Style Notes
One last hurrah for Adidas and Ivy Park
All-black capsule collection champions the human form and individuality
Image: Supplied
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.