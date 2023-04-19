Greca Goddess shoulder bag, R52 995, Versace.
Small Patent Sicily bag, R24 000, Dolce & Gabbana
Serpenti Forever Maxi Chain crossbody bag, R52 000, Bulgari.
Olympia mini bag, R28 995, Burberry.
Marmont leather bag, R39 500, Gucci.
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.
Five of the best bright bags
From a stylish shoulder bag to a chain crossbody bag, make your pick
Image: Supplied
Greca Goddess shoulder bag, R52 995, Versace.
Image: Supplied
Small Patent Sicily bag, R24 000, Dolce & Gabbana
Image: Supplied
Serpenti Forever Maxi Chain crossbody bag, R52 000, Bulgari.
Image: Supplied
Olympia mini bag, R28 995, Burberry.
Image: Supplied
Marmont leather bag, R39 500, Gucci.
You might also like...
Firestarter with Cartier's Double C handbag
Art and handbag craftsmanship collide in Gratrix’s painterly floral artwork and Missibaba
The money bag: Why luxury handbags are a stylish investment opportunity
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.