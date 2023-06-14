St Reigns Musings bucket bag made from locally sourced Zofia leather.
Image: Supplied

Sustainability and true craftsmanship stitch together perfectly in the must-know local brand, St Reign. Based in Durban and founded by Samkelisiwe Mhlongo-Setshedi in 2017, it has made waves in the fashion industry as an advocate of slow fashion. With noteworthy mentions from prestigious platforms such as Design Indaba and the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards, St Reign’s minimalist leather accessories are handcrafted using locally sourced leather, including vegetable-tanned leather. Consider adding the covetable Musings bucket bag to your arsenal, made from locally sourced Zofia leather and available in two sizes.

