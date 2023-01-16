47
The percentage of Americans polled in a survey who had received sweets as a gift, making them the most popular present.
The price in dollars of the world’s most expensive cologne, Clive Christian’s No. 1 Imperial Majesty, with a mere 10 bottles made in 2006. The bottle is Baccarat and the top is solid gold with 5ct of diamonds.
A numbers game
From the price of the world's most expensive cologne to the price in dollars for which a Cartier Cheich watch sold at auction last year
1 100 000
The price in dollars for which a Cartier Cheich watch sold at auction last year, smashing its estimate of $400 000. The watch was created specifically for whoever won two consecutive Paris-Dakar races.
40
The number of years Puma’s iconic Clyde sneaker celebrated this year. It was made famous by NBA champion Walt Frazier.
30%
The approximate loss in sensitivity to taste and smell at an airplane’s cruising altitude of 35 000 feet (which may explain why the food tastes so bad).
1 100 000 000
The value in dollars of a collection of Cubist masterpieces gifted to the Metropolitan Museum of Art by Leonard A Lauder.
2007
The year the first iPhone debuted. Recently, a factory-sealed iPhone 1 sold for 50 times retail at $39 000.
3 700 000 000
The euros’ worth of stock in LVMH that were traded for the Bulgari family’s 50.4% stake in the Bulgari jewellery business. The 2011 share swap made them the second biggest family shareholder in LVMH next to CEO Bernard Arnault.
575 000
The number of vinyl records of Taylor Swift’s Midnights that were sold in the first week of its release. Vinyl sales globally reached over $1 billion this year, for the first time in 35 years.
