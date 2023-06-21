2023 Super Puma collection.
2023 Super Puma collection.
Image: Supplied

Usually, a mascot is limited to the sidelines, but in Puma’s latest street-wear capsule collection it becomes the main attraction. As part of the brand’s 75th anniversary, its mascot, Super Puma, inspired the 2023 Super Puma collection, featuring three collectible pieces with special-edition packaging and design. The hero of a limited comic-book series created by the brand in the 1970s, Super Puma is now immortalised in the collection’s evergreen palette. With a retro-collegiate aesthetic, the pieces include the Super R698 sneaker in a textural fuzzy suede, the Super Jacket with decorative patches and mascot imagery, and a Super Puma plush toy created in collaboration with German toy company Steiff.

shelflife.co.za

You might also like...

Futuristic reinvention

Starting the year on the right foot has never been easier, thanks to the launch of Puma’s Plexus sneaker
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

A numbers game

From the price of the world's most expensive cologne to the price in dollars for which a Cartier Cheich watch sold at auction last year
Voices
5 months ago

Quietly keeping up appearances

Is Succession dressing a fad worth following?
Voices
4 days ago

 From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X