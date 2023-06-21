Usually, a mascot is limited to the sidelines, but in Puma’s latest street-wear capsule collection it becomes the main attraction. As part of the brand’s 75th anniversary, its mascot, Super Puma, inspired the 2023 Super Puma collection, featuring three collectible pieces with special-edition packaging and design. The hero of a limited comic-book series created by the brand in the 1970s, Super Puma is now immortalised in the collection’s evergreen palette. With a retro-collegiate aesthetic, the pieces include the Super R698 sneaker in a textural fuzzy suede, the Super Jacket with decorative patches and mascot imagery, and a Super Puma plush toy created in collaboration with German toy company Steiff.
Style Notes
Super Puma now immortalised
As part of the brand’s 75th anniversary, its mascot, Super Puma, inspired latest street-wear capsule collection
Image: Supplied
• From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.