Puma’s Plexus sneaker.
Image: Supplied

A new reiteration, inspired by the archived Puma Mostro, the Plexus plays on the concept of designing a future classic by merging sport, style, and exploration in the brand’s new design language.

In addition to playing around with juxtaposing colourways — with more colourways set to launch throughout the year, such as a striking “Elektro Green” — the sneaker design incorporates mixed textiles, rope-lace constructions, and uncovered construction elements to create a handmade feel. shelflife.co.za

