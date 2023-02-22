A new reiteration, inspired by the archived Puma Mostro, the Plexus plays on the concept of designing a future classic by merging sport, style, and exploration in the brand’s new design language.
Futuristic reinvention
Starting the year on the right foot has never been easier, thanks to the launch of Puma’s Plexus sneaker
Image: Supplied
A new reiteration, inspired by the archived Puma Mostro, the Plexus plays on the concept of designing a future classic by merging sport, style, and exploration in the brand’s new design language.
In addition to playing around with juxtaposing colourways — with more colourways set to launch throughout the year, such as a striking “Elektro Green” — the sneaker design incorporates mixed textiles, rope-lace constructions, and uncovered construction elements to create a handmade feel. shelflife.co.za
