Calling all wellness warriors! Louis Vuitton has created the perfect scent to match your cool and calm spirit. The fifth addition to the California-inspired collection created by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud in collaboration with artist Alex Israel, Pacific Chill is modelled on green-juice smoothies with notes of blackcurrant, carrot seed, coriander, ambrette seed, basil, peppermint, and May rose.
Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill Cologne 100ml, R4 800, louisvuitton.com
Style Notes
LV's Pacific Chill is perfect for all wellness warriors
Louis Vuitton has created the perfect scent to match your cool and calm spirit
Image: Supplied
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.