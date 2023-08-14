Maison Francis Kurkdjian bottles the beauty of balance, nature, and harmony in the fourth addition to the Aqua Cologne Forte fragrance pillar that is definitely not your average “fresh scent”. Housed in a vibrant, green bottle that mimics the hues at the centre of the rainbow, Aqua Media Cologne Forte is inspired by the meeting of water and sunlight with a scent profile that expresses the median point between light and freshness. There is an initial burst of fresh citrus thanks to notes of bergamot and verbena, after which the scent profile’s sweet floral quality is slowly unleashed against the warmth of the skin, revealing notes of sweet fennel, hedione, aniseed, woody musk, and patchouli.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte EDP 70ml, R4 225, skins.co.za
Style Notes
The way of the water
Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Aqua Media Cologne Forte is inspired by the meeting of water and sunlight
Image: Supplied
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.