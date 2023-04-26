Prepare to add another iconic Carolina Herrera stiletto bottle to your vanity as the latest limited-edition reiteration of the Good Girl fragrance dazzles with a glitzy scent that’s more intense than ever. Keeping to the Carolina Herrera Good Girl DNA, Good Girl Midnight’s scent profile features the jasmine signature that we know and love but elevates it with tuberose and orange blossom. Don’t expect this scent to fade away after a few hours — it’s built to last, while a duality of floral and base notes allows the fragrance to graduate through notes of sandalwood, patchouli, vanilla, and tonka bean.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Midnight EDP 80ml, R2 820
Style Notes
Midnight trail
Prepare to add another iconic Carolina Herrera stiletto bottle to your vanity
Image: Supplied
Prepare to add another iconic Carolina Herrera stiletto bottle to your vanity as the latest limited-edition reiteration of the Good Girl fragrance dazzles with a glitzy scent that’s more intense than ever. Keeping to the Carolina Herrera Good Girl DNA, Good Girl Midnight’s scent profile features the jasmine signature that we know and love but elevates it with tuberose and orange blossom. Don’t expect this scent to fade away after a few hours — it’s built to last, while a duality of floral and base notes allows the fragrance to graduate through notes of sandalwood, patchouli, vanilla, and tonka bean.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Midnight EDP 80ml, R2 820
You might also like...
Going dotty for Louis
Liquid time in a bottle
A heavenly scent
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.