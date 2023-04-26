Carolina Herrera Good Girl Midnight.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Midnight.
Image: Supplied

Prepare to add another iconic Carolina Herrera stiletto bottle to your vanity as the latest limited-edition reiteration of the Good Girl fragrance dazzles with a glitzy scent that’s more intense than ever. Keeping to the Carolina Herrera Good Girl DNA, Good Girl Midnight’s scent profile features the jasmine signature that we know and love but elevates it with tuberose and orange blossom. Don’t expect this scent to fade away after a few hours — it’s built to last, while a duality of floral and base notes allows the fragrance to graduate through notes of sandalwood, patchouli, vanilla, and tonka bean.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Midnight EDP 80ml, R2 820

 From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.

