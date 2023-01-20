Bulgari Allegra fragrance collection.
Image: Supplied

In a nod to the brand’s high-jewellery heritage, the Bulgari Allegra fragrance collection takes inspiration from the coloured gemstones used for the glass bottles’ vibrant sculptural designs.

The collection encapsulates Italian life in five opulent eau de parfum scents — Riva Solare, Fiori D’Amore, Dolce Estasi, Rock’n’Rome, and Fantasia Veneta. Make them truly your own with magnifying essences that can be layered over each scent.

Bulgari Allegra Collection 100ml, R4 320 each; Bulgari Allegra Magnifying Collection 40ml, R3 240 each.

