House of Gozdawa Guilty Pleasures Extrait De Parfum.
Wouldn’t it be nice if travelling to far-flung island destinations were as easy as closing your eyes and wishing it so? Luckily, House of Gozdawa’s dreamy scent Guilty Pleasures is a oneway ticket to idyllic Nosy Be Island off the coast of Madagascar.

Calling to mind sunny days on the beach, this scent is an olfactory teleportation device with notes of vetiver, patchouli, coffee bean, violet leaf, and ylang ylang. Respecting the Earth and taking inspiration from the plants specific to Nosy Be, the scent is made from the finest natural botanical ingredients, while the glass bottle is topped with a polymer-clay cap for playful and plastic-free packaging.

House of Gozdawa Guilty Pleasures Extrait De Parfum 50ml, R2 300, 

