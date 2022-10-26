Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée.
Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée.

Inspired by an icy landscape, Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée, housed in a frosted, refillable bottle, is energetic and nuanced, so don’t expect the average zesty profile.

“An icy cloak fertilises the earth, exalting it with new and vibrant strength.” said Christine Nagel, creative director of Hermès fragrances. 

With notes of citron, juniper berry, and Timut pepper, it jolts the senses.

Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée Refillable 100ml EDP, R2 485; Refill bottle 125ml EDP, R2 380

You might also like...

Fragrance | An Italian love story

The forte_forte loves Acqua di Parma Mirto di Panarea fragrance
Fashion & Grooming
3 days ago

Seven scintillating spring scents

Step into the sun with fresh fragrances that explore the complexity of sensuality and modern living
Fashion & Grooming
1 month ago

FRAGRANCE | Issey Miyake's L’Eau d’Issey Eau & Magnolia

Form, function and sustainability come together in Issey Miyake's latest fragrance
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

Fragrance | Louis Vuitton City of Stars

Louis Vuitton's City of Stars is reminiscent of a beachy sunset
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X