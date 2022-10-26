Inspired by an icy landscape, Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée, housed in a frosted, refillable bottle, is energetic and nuanced, so don’t expect the average zesty profile.
“An icy cloak fertilises the earth, exalting it with new and vibrant strength.” said Christine Nagel, creative director of Hermès fragrances.
With notes of citron, juniper berry, and Timut pepper, it jolts the senses.
Fragrance | A redefinition of freshness
Hermès’ latest addition to its Terre d’Hermès pillar upends the way you think about fresh scents
Inspired by an icy landscape, Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée, housed in a frosted, refillable bottle, is energetic and nuanced, so don’t expect the average zesty profile.
“An icy cloak fertilises the earth, exalting it with new and vibrant strength.” said Christine Nagel, creative director of Hermès fragrances.
With notes of citron, juniper berry, and Timut pepper, it jolts the senses.
Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée Refillable 100ml EDP, R2 485; Refill bottle 125ml EDP, R2 380
You might also like...
Fragrance | An Italian love story
Seven scintillating spring scents
FRAGRANCE | Issey Miyake's L’Eau d’Issey Eau & Magnolia
Fragrance | Louis Vuitton City of Stars