forte_forte loves Acqua di Parma Mirto di Panarea.
With a passion for craft and the Italian landscape, fashion brand forte_forte lends its design aesthetic to fragrance house Acqua di Parma to celebrate one of its most iconic scents, Mirto di Panarea.

Inspired by Panarea Island and the spring breeze, forte_forte loves Acqua di Parma is truly transportive with its butterfly-patterned packaging and fresh-floral profile with notes of Mirto di Panarea, basil, lemon, Calabrian bergamot, jasmine, juniper, amber, and cedar.

"The inspiration for forte_forte loves acqua di parma comes from the vivid and bright atmosphere of panarea. It is the expression of a new spring that blooms in the streets of this ancient island of the aeolian archipelago, where the sun reflects its iridescent light on the white stones of the houses and on the blue and magical surface of the sea."

forte_forte loves Acqua di Parma Mirto di Panarea 100ml, R2 699

