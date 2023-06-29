There is a power in collaboration, particularly between distinct brands, where values and design aesthetics intertwine in a way that reflects both brands, with each retaining who they are. It should be intuitive, at least from the outside looking in, without you needing to be a brand expert.
As a professional “layperson”, if there is such a thing, I often start with how something makes me feel, before scratching beneath the surface. When honest with the self, I can usually tell, quite quickly, whether I like something or whether it makes sense in my gut.
The Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition 2023
Even without delving into Triumph and Breitling’s shared history with cafe racers, particularly in the 1960s, this collaboration makes intuitive sense, from a design, engineering and energy perspective. And has resulted in, simply, a beautiful motorcycle — the Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition — which is both modern and classic in its nod to both the Bonneville T120 Thruxton, a cafe racer of choice for many, and Breitling’s Top Time chronograph, which was created for “young and active professionals” for whom cafe racers were the rage.
The long and winding road
Only 270 of the Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition were manufactured with a polychromatic blue colour scheme matching both the 1952 Triumph Thunderbird 6T and the Breitling Top Time from the 1970s. It also complements a special owner’s Top Time Triumph timepiece, with an ice-blue dial, that could be bought with the motorcycle, before August 22 2022.
Unique to the motorcycle is an individually numbered handlebar clamp and the Top Time Triumph came with that number engraved on a sunray dial and caseback. Owners also received a certificate of authenticity signed by both Triumph CEO Nick Boor and Breitling CEO Georges Kern.
Image: Supplied
The Breitling script logo is on the black tank stripe, with the “B” logo featuring on the billet machined aluminium clutch and alternator embellishers and embroidered on the perforated leather seat. Breitling styling is carried over into the twin dial instrument faces, the design of which was a true collaboration, reflecting hints from the Top Time. The instruments house an analogue speedometer and tachometer and LCD multifunctional displays.
Image: Supplied
Also unique to this motorcycle are the fully adjustable Öhlins rear twin shocks. Triumph had upgraded the Speed Twin and it comes with 1200cc twin engine, six-speed gearbox, switchable traction control, Brembo M5 brakes with switchable ABS, three riding modes, namely Road, Rain and Sport, a LED daytime running light and a USB slot under the seat for charging.
Image: Supplied
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini
This motorcycle is the second collaboration between the two luxury Italian motoring brands, with the first being the 2020 Diavel 1260 Lamborghini edition, which was inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37. With only 630 units of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini built, and an additional 63 reserved for Lamborghini owners, it takes its design inspiration from the Lamborghini Huracán STO built around the “technical base” of 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 S.
The colour scheme draws directly from the Huracán STO’s “Citrea Green” as the foundation with “Dac Orange” serving as the hints across the motorcycle. The seat cowl, bodywork, tank cover, belly pan, vents, front fender and even wheel hub all draw inspiration from the Huracán STO.
For the ones reserved for special Lamborghini, the Streetfighter V4 can be customised with the paint, wheels, saddle and front brake calliper colours (limited to a specific palate) duplicating their own Lamborghini.
Image: Supplied
The motorcycle itself comes a 1,103 cc engine, torque of 123 Nm, six speed Ducati quick shift up and down gearbox, Ducati traction, wheelie and slide control. Full LED with daytime running lights, Akrapovič exhaust, adjustable suspension, racing style handle grips, adjustable foot pegs and a TFT dashboard display. The unique serial number and model name is on an aluminium plate on the tank.
The Lamborghini logo is also on the tank and the number 63 on the side pays homage to the year that Lamborghini was founded. And, if one’s gear clashes with the motorcycle, owners of the motorcycle have access to limited edition gear that reflects the motorcycle’s colours.
