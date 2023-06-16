Yet, while I am sometimes overly cautious, familiarity and a false sense of comfort has, at times, had me push a little when it comes to riding in town, which is sheer foolishness. Then I discovered the Isle of Man TT, which has moved firmly to the top of my bucket list of races that I want to experience live one day.
Watching a man tucked onto a superbike, travelling at more than 220km/h down what look like village roads dotted on both sides by homes, gates, cars in driveways, short walls and hedges, the bike bouncing and lifting at every bump, put a lot into perspective, at least for me.
The TT runs every year, for two weeks in May and June, on the public roads of the self-governing British Crown Dependency, winding through various towns and villages including a legendary mountain section of the course.
Started in 1904, initially for cars, motorcycles were introduced as a trial the following year, and official races for motorcycles began in 1907. Each lap covers about 60km and it is said to take upwards of two years for a rider to memorise the course. The Supersport TT race comprises four laps. By comparison, a MotoGP race covers 100km-130kms, on a track that has been specifically developed for bike racing.
There have been numerous fatalities over the years at the Isle of Man TT though much has been done to improve safety.
The current race classes are the Senior TT, Lightweight TT, Junior TT / Supersport TT, Superbike TT, Superstock TT and Sidecar TT. There are also engine capacity specifications for each class.
I try to follow the TT every year on the telly in preparation for the day I actually go and spend the two weeks there. I just have to figure out how to convince the family that the Isle of Man will be a great place for a family holiday.
The long and winding road
The Isle of Man TT is one of the oldest motorbike races — and one of the most dangerous
Image: Supplied
The Roof of Africa rally, billed as the oldest hard enduro race, has been held in Lesotho for more than 40 years. In the 1980s, a group of us from high school in Maseru had the opportunity to volunteer in various capacities, including as marshals at various checkpoints on the route. I was fortunate enough to get a cushy assignment, comfortable in a hotel room waiting for riders to hand in their time sheets at the end of the day.
The one thing we were all briefed on was not to take offence at the possible language directed at us from the motorcyclists, whether when at checkpoints or in the office. It didn’t make sense until the first one came in with a glazed look, covered in dirt, having spent the day battling Lesotho’s mountainous and treacherous terrain. It takes a certain type of person to go so deep within themselves while navigating a two-wheeled machine.
It made even more sense when, more than 20 years later, I started riding. I have always enjoyed watching the MotoGP, having lost interest in Formula One around the time Michael Schumacher retired in 2006. Only when learning to ride did I realise the level of concentration and skill required at that level, whether on the road, the track or in the dirt, and my age ensures that I am extremely risk averse on a motorbike.
