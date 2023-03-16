Before I bought my first (and only) motorcycle, I decided to start building my collection of gear as a way of gently pushing myself to actually getting a motorcycle. I went to a local bike shop with a friend and walked out with a helmet, riding jacket and gloves.
I realised, after the fact, that my riding jacket was for touring, which made it bulky and inconvenient for daily commuting — when I eventually got the motorcycle six months later. It has a zip-in liner for winter that also looks good as a separate sports jacket and a liner for rain. But, I had to get a more streamlined short riding jacket that wasn’t as cumbersome. As a result, I still have that jacket which hasn’t been worn much in the last six or so years.
The gloves were cool but summer gloves, which I discovered a few months after I bought my motorcycle when winter kicked in and Joburg crisp winter’s air rendered my fingers numb within five minutes of riding.
Most important was the helmet, of course. As a motorcycle gear sales person reiterated to me recently, the helmet should be the first thing one gets plus, in SA, it is mandatory, according to law, to wear a helmet when on a motorcycle, whether rider or passenger.
Bikes
Trying to wrap your head around a new helmet
It is recommended that you change your helmet every five years or so, and the they are not cheap
Image: Mike Montgomery/Unsplash
Gearing up for riding is a pricey but pleasurable pursuit
I need a new helmet and was reminded of how confusing it can be to buy a helmet. First, it is recommended that you change your helmet every five years or so and the things are not cheap. This will be my third helmet. Second, there is the type of helmet to consider, of which there are six main helmet types, namely full-face, modular, open-face, half, off-road and dual-sport. And then there are the certifications. There is the (American) department of transportation (DOT); and the Economic Community of Europe (ECE 22.05) standard, which is applicable to SA as one of more than 50 countries that require it.
Image: Supplied
My first helmet was modular, or flip-up — a Shark Evoline Series 3. I figured since I would be commuting, it would be easier flipping up the front to talk to, for example, security at a complex. And I wear spectacles so I could pull up the chin guard, slip my glasses on and put it back into place. Plus I could ride, at low speeds with the wind in my face with the helmet versatile to be full-full or open-face, depending on my needs. What I did not anticipate was the level of wind noise, even with chin guard locked into place and, with time, the lock keeping chin guard in place has degraded.
Image: Supplied
With my second helmet, I decided to go full-face with a Shark Karken Mat KRA helmet. It has held me on good stead, and I have no complaints but now, with the five-year mark around the corner, I am shopping around for a new lid. It will definitely be a full-face again. When I get that lottery money, I will indulge myself in different styles of motorcycle riding, with the helmets and gear for each style. But, for now, I need to protect my noggin when navigating Joburg traffic and the occasional weekend run.
The need to find a helmet that is safe, has good ventilation, fits comfortably, isn’t too heavy and has a sun visor is further complicated by the misalignment between my pocket and my tastes.
Image: Supplied
For example, I am partial to Shoei, from an aesthetic perspective, and it doesn’t hurt that the helmet is well made. Being superstitious, my helmet always has to have red in it, which the Shoei X-Fourteen Marquez Black Concept 2 Helmet has. I can’t explain what draws me to the Shoei or the Arai RX-7V RC, which I found online at more than R50,000 but they are out of range of my wallet.
At the same time, there are more realistically priced helmets that are pleasing to the eye, designed well and protect your head more than adequately; the challenge is there are just too many of them. Too much choice can be negative. I end this more confused than I did when I started. What’s your favourite helmet? Perhaps I will just go with that.
