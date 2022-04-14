While Luke Skywalker never crossed to the dark side, Rolls-Royce has eagerly embraced it with its Black Badge series. This is the British luxury brand’s darker, edgier persona, which replaces traditional chrome trimmings with Darth Vader’s favourite colour. Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, describes Black Badge as being darker in aesthetic, more urgent in personality, and more dramatic in material treatment. It is aimed at high rollers who are disrupters and risk takers, with nearly a third of Rolls-Royce customers opting for these dark-themed cars.

Black Badge made its debut with the Wraith and Ghost in 2016, followed by the Dawn in 2017 and the Cullinan in 2019. Now, the new-generation Ghost has adopted the treatment a year after its launch. It has arrived in the Joburg showroom of local importer Daytona, and, as usual, the price is on application.

Rolls-Royce sales soared by 49% to a record high in 2021, despite the global pandemic, as demand for luxury vehicles surged worldwide. Premium-car sales have grown in key global markets such as China and the US, where pandemic travel restrictions have left wealthy consumers with more disposable income. Rolls-Royce’s growth has been driven principally by the Ghost.