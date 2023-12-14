Classic on Acid Willowave dessert plate.
01. Classic on Acid Willowave dessert plate, seletti.it

Play 01 with WLM, 2023.
02. Play 01 with WLM, 2023, riokobayashi.com

The Impossible Collection of Art.
03. The Impossible Collection of Art, eu.assouline.com

C de Cartier mini chain bag.
04. C de Cartier mini chain bag, cartier.com

Grace Bubblegum lamp.
05. Grace Bubblegum lamp, seletti.it

Bob the Bench.
06. Bob the Bench, kevinhviid.com

Oli the Table.
07. Oli the Table, kevinhviid.com

Pottery & Poetry sushi set.
08. Pottery & Poetry sushi set, ta-daan.com/en

A handmade leather journal in petrol blue from Paper Republic in Vienna. You can add new sections/refills as needed, there’s space for your passport & pen, and they just get lovelier as they age.

Iolandi Pool, subeditor

Grand Voyageur leather journal.
09. Grand Voyageur leather journal, paper-republic.com

Minotti Textile and Leather Collection.
10. Minotti Textile and Leather Collection, minotti.com

Striped bikini bottom.
11. Striped bikini bottom, farfetch.com

Some mindful walking along the Michinoku Coastal Trail. This 1 000km path down the rugged eastern coast of the Tōhoku region of Japan is part of a revitalisation programme following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Gary Cotterell, editor-at-large

Looking out from the Yokonuma Viewpoint on the Michinoku Coastal Trail.
12. Looking out from the Yokonuma Viewpoint on the Michinoku Coastal Trail, michinokutrail.com

Louis Vuitton Myriad Extrait De Parfum, the latest addition to the Louis Vuitton Les Extraits Collection. Visually sumptuous and display-worthy, this scent — a coming together of architecture, high art, and perfumery — is luxury in notes of oud wood, Assam oud essence, Bulgarian rose essence, May rose absolute, saffron, cocoa extract, ambrette, and white musk.

Nokubonga Thusi, beauty editor

Myriad Extrait de Parfum.
13. Myriad Extrait de Parfum, louisvuitton.com

The Monogram duffle bag.
14. The Monogram duffle bag, marcjacobs.com

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex boots.
15. Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex boots, salomonsports.co.za

Antelo Benji leather phone sling.
16. Antelo Benji leather phone sling, macarooncollection.co.za

Pavilion Plaid Block Burgundy/Multicolour quilted bedspread.
17. Pavilion Plaid Block Burgundy/Multicolour quilted bedspread, hubsch-interior.com

An upgrade of my car, a Porsche Macan, to the 2023 model because it has park assist, which makes life a little easier, and the GTS has a sexier edge.

Celeste Khumalo, business manager

Porsche Macan GTS.
18. Porsche Macan GTS, porsche.com

• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.

