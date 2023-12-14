Louis Vuitton Myriad Extrait De Parfum, the latest addition to the Louis Vuitton Les Extraits Collection. Visually sumptuous and display-worthy, this scent — a coming together of architecture, high art, and perfumery — is luxury in notes of oud wood, Assam oud essence, Bulgarian rose essence, May rose absolute, saffron, cocoa extract, ambrette, and white musk.
Nokubonga Thusi, beauty editor
As has become customary at this time of year at Wanted HQ, we asked the team for their most covetable stocking fillers — with notes from a few enthusiasts
01. Classic on Acid Willowave dessert plate, seletti.it
02. Play 01 with WLM, 2023, riokobayashi.com
03. The Impossible Collection of Art, eu.assouline.com
04. C de Cartier mini chain bag, cartier.com
05. Grace Bubblegum lamp, seletti.it
06. Bob the Bench, kevinhviid.com
07. Oli the Table, kevinhviid.com
08. Pottery & Poetry sushi set, ta-daan.com/en
A handmade leather journal in petrol blue from Paper Republic in Vienna. You can add new sections/refills as needed, there’s space for your passport & pen, and they just get lovelier as they age.
Iolandi Pool, subeditor
09. Grand Voyageur leather journal, paper-republic.com
10. Minotti Textile and Leather Collection, minotti.com
11. Striped bikini bottom, farfetch.com
Some mindful walking along the Michinoku Coastal Trail. This 1 000km path down the rugged eastern coast of the Tōhoku region of Japan is part of a revitalisation programme following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
Gary Cotterell, editor-at-large
12. Looking out from the Yokonuma Viewpoint on the Michinoku Coastal Trail, michinokutrail.com
13. Myriad Extrait de Parfum, louisvuitton.com
14. The Monogram duffle bag, marcjacobs.com
15. Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex boots, salomonsports.co.za
16. Antelo Benji leather phone sling, macarooncollection.co.za
17. Pavilion Plaid Block Burgundy/Multicolour quilted bedspread, hubsch-interior.com
An upgrade of my car, a Porsche Macan, to the 2023 model because it has park assist, which makes life a little easier, and the GTS has a sexier edge.
Celeste Khumalo, business manager
18. Porsche Macan GTS, porsche.com
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.