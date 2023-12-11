Loewe sunglasses, from R5 75O, Picot & Moss Eyewear
Serpenti crystal mini tote bag, R94 OOO, Bulgari
Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche 1OOml, R3 45O, Chanel
Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 watch with a diamond-set slate dial, diamond-set bezel, and a gold President bracelet, R997 4OO, Rolex
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami Limited Edition, R5 29O, Whisky Brother
Panthère Massai bracelet, R136 OOO, Cartier
Production: Sahil Harilal
Stockists
Bulgari O11 883 1325
Cartier Boutique Sandton City O11 317 26
Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique O11 7O9 9O67
Picot & Moss Eyewear picotandmoss.co.za
Rolex rolex.com
Whisky Brother whiskybrother.com
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.
Gift Guide
The Wanted gift guide — it’s masterful
The Old Masters lend their allure to timeless gifting ideas
Image: Judd van Rensburg
