Loewe sunglasses.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Loewe sunglasses, from R5 75O, Picot & Moss Eyewear

Serpenti crystal mini tote bag.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Serpenti crystal mini tote bag, R94 OOO, Bulgari

Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche 1OOml, R3 45O, Chanel

Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 watch.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 watch with a diamond-set slate dial, diamond-set bezel, and a gold President bracelet, R997 4OO, Rolex

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami Limited Edition.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami Limited Edition, R5 29O, Whisky Brother

Panthère Massai bracelet.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Panthère Massai bracelet, R136 OOO, Cartier

Production: Sahil Harilal

Stockists

Bulgari O11 883 1325

Cartier Boutique Sandton City O11 317 26

Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique O11 7O9 9O67

Picot & Moss Eyewear picotandmoss.co.za

Rolex rolex.com

Whisky Brother whiskybrother.com

• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X