Fruits (Oranges et Citrons) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, French 1841-1919.
Fruits (Oranges et Citrons) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, French 1841-1919.
Image: Supplied

One of the central figures of the Impressionist movement, French painter Pierre Auguste Renoir’s late work, “Fruits (Oranges et Citrons),” painted in 1912, will be a key highlight in “Transcending Boundaries,” a fine art auction by Strauss & Co. This live-virtual auction of modern and contemporary international art is scheduled for October 25 at 6pm Strauss & Co’s premises in Brickfield Canvas, an innovation hub on the slopes of Table Mountain in Woodstock. The auction will also be accessible online at https://www.straussart.co.za.

In the world of art auctions, Strauss & Co is making history as the first auction house on the African continent to unveil a masterpiece by the renowned Renoir, an artist with an enduring appeal among collectors even a century after his death in 1919.

The extraordinary piece, “Fruits (Oranges et Citrons),” a late-period masterpiece bursting with vibrant colours, which Renoir painted at his estate of Les Collettes in the south of France was acquired by a Johannesburg collector in the 1970s.

William Kentridge’s Jozi arts oasis turns 10

From colonialism to fine art, the Centre pushes boundaries, making downtown Johannesburg a global arts hub
Art & Design
3 days ago

Recently, the Wildenstein Plattner Institute in Paris authenticated the painting, responding to Strauss & Co's request. Now, as it graces the auction stage, “Fruits (Oranges et Citrons)” is expected to command the attention of art connoisseurs and collectors alike, with an estimated value in the range of R2m-R3m or $106,287-$159,430.

Rowing to Summerfest by Bengt Nordenberg.
Rowing to Summerfest by Bengt Nordenberg.
Image: Supplied

Prior to the sale of the Renoir will be a fine interior study of the London home of the émigré SA artist, Edward Wolfe, presented by Enslin du Plessis — a fellow expat who left an indelible mark on the art scene in London. The auction includes five works by Du Plessis; other SA artists featured in this auction whose output was influenced by their European training and travels are Albert Adams, Tinus de Jongh, Jack Heath, Jane Tully Heath and Terence McCaw.

Mr Brainwash, Follow Your Dreams.
Mr Brainwash, Follow Your Dreams.
Image: Follow

“Transcending Boundaries” features a collection of 111 artworks contributed by artists from the Americas, Asia Pacific, British Isles and Europe. The pieces have been sourced from various SA collections, reflecting the evolving tastes of generations of SA collectors who acquired international works of art from local dealers or during their travels.

“Starting in the 1950s, dealers such as Matthew Whippman and Henry Lidchi in Johannesburg and Joseph Wolpe in Cape Town acquired top international artists for their SA clients. They serviced the market with fresh and exciting British and European studio lithographs and etchings by the likes of Chadwick, Chagall, Miro, Moore, Nicholson, Picasso, Piper and Tilson, and US artists such as Rauschenberg, Rosenquist, Stella, Warhol and Wesselmann. Many of these artists appear in Transcending Boundaries,” said senior art specialist at Strauss & Co, Ian Hunter.

Henry Moore, Sculptural Object, Sculptural Objects Series (Cramer 7).
Henry Moore, Sculptural Object, Sculptural Objects Series (Cramer 7).
Image: Supplied

Alongside Renoir, the impressive line-up of A-list artists include Mr Brainwash, Lynn Chadwick, Marc Chagall, Tracey Emin, Joan Miró, Henry Moore, Takashi Murakami and Andy Warhol.

Additionally, the auction includes a diverse array of art, ranging from editioned works on paper by Chagall, Miro, Moore and Chadwick to high-value paintings by John Piper, Edward Seago, Joža Uprka and William Wyllie. This extends to photography with a captivating piece by Fluxist pioneer Nam June Paik and a small but significant consignment of sculpture, including a Jeff Koons ceramic.

Joža Uprka, Woman in Traditional Dress.
Joža Uprka, Woman in Traditional Dress.
Image: Supplied

Leigh Leyde, the art researcher and cataloguer at Strauss & Co, said, “for the first time in the history of the company we are offering a modern and contemporary art auction that focuses internationally. This stands to show how Strauss & Co continues to grow its reach abroad. It's amazing to see how much continental work can be found on SA soils and we hope to offer an auction like this one every year.” 

This auction not only promises to showcase exceptional art but also invites you on a journey through time, exploring artistic legacies that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to bear witness to this event.

The in-person preview at Strauss & Co’s Cape Town premises is available from October 19-24, except Sunday, from 10am to 5pm, and continues on the auction day, October 25, during the same hours.

You might also like...

Anarchy for sale

From Basquiat to Banksy, the art world’s liaison with mutinous graffiti continues
Art & Design
3 weeks ago

Young and vital artists: Motlhoki Nono

Nono, a Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist, sees her work as contributing to decoloniality while documenting the complexities of Black love
Art & Design
1 month ago

Tavares Strachan’s The Return wows at Goodman

The exhibition takes viewers on a journey from cosmological depictions to decolonial narratives, all housed in a recreated museum storeroom
Art & Design
1 month ago
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X