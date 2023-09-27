From Basquiat to Banksy, the art world’s liaison with mutinous graffiti continues.
Andrew Mogridge, Can You Hear Me Now, R44 000, RK Contemporary
Stockist
RK Contemporary rkcontemporary.com
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.
Objet
Anarchy for sale
From Basquiat to Banksy, the art world’s liaison with mutinous graffiti continues
Image: Supplied
From Basquiat to Banksy, the art world’s liaison with mutinous graffiti continues.
Andrew Mogridge, Can You Hear Me Now, R44 000, RK Contemporary
Stockist
RK Contemporary rkcontemporary.com
You might also like...
Where the wild things are
Heavy metals
Super sonic
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.