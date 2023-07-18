Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas watch.
Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas watch.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Bulgari’s gilded serpent is revisited and revised.

Serpenti Tubogas watch, R1 395 000, Bulgari

Stockist

Bulgari 011 883 1325

 From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.

