Footwear is elevated to new heights, courtesy of Versace’s covetable offerings
Medusa orchid scarf, R6 350; Aevitas platform boots, R51 995, both Versace
Stockist
Versace 011 883 1444
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.
OBJET
Where the wild things are
Footwear is elevated to new heights, courtesy of Versace’s covetable offerings
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Footwear is elevated to new heights, courtesy of Versace’s covetable offerings
Medusa orchid scarf, R6 350; Aevitas platform boots, R51 995, both Versace
Stockist
Versace 011 883 1444
You might also like...
Heavy metals
Super sonic
Precious metals
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.