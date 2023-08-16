Versace Medusa orchid scarf and Aevitas platform boots.
Versace Medusa orchid scarf and Aevitas platform boots.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Footwear is elevated to new heights, courtesy of Versace’s covetable offerings

Medusa orchid scarf, R6 350; Aevitas platform boots, R51 995, both Versace

Stockist

Versace 011 883 1444

You might also like...

Heavy metals

Bulgari’s gilded serpent is revisited and revised
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago

Super sonic

A manifestation of audio excellence
Tech & Gadgets
1 month ago

Precious metals

The liquidity of silver finds new expression in luxury travel essentials
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X