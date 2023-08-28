After Nature Lien Botha, In Afterland (Giotto) 2023. Image: Supplied
After Nature | Barnard Gallery

After Nature is a collaboration between lens-based artist Lien Botha and painter Jaco van Schalkwyk.

Botha uses the medium of photography and post-production digital media to create narratives, while painter and installation artist Van Schalkwyk uses the medium of photography to document his interest in the natural world. The exhibition is inspired by the artists’ mutual interest in, and dedication to, conservation and the natural environment.

After Nature opens on August 31. The Barnard Gallery is open 9am-4pm on weekdays and 9am-12pm on Saturdays, or by appointment.

Blooming Amazing_Nic Bladen, Cotyledon Orbiculata III, Bronze, 22. Image: Supplied
Blooming Amazing | Everard Read Johannesburg

As the last gusts of winter blow through Johannesburg, Nic Bladen has turned his hand to sculpt endemic flowering plants many South Africans will know, or even have in their own gardens. The brilliant bronzes in this new collection are a sign that spring is just around the corner in the City of Gold.

Blooming Amazing runs until September 16. Everard Read Johannesburg is open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, and on Saturday 9am-1pm.

Landscape Echoes Under Sightline III, Clive van den Berg, 2023. Image: Supplied
Landscape Echoes | Goodman Gallery Cape Town

Landscape Echoes is an exhibition that delves into the evocative artistic practice of Clive van den Berg whose work deftly weaves together themes of landscape, absence, and echoes. In this show the artist offers a gestural and intuitive application of paint to these thematic explorations, letting the paint have greater direction in the visual composition and emotive capabilities of each work.

Landscape Echoes runs until September 15. Goodman Gallery Johannesburg is open Tuesday-Friday 8.30am-5pm and on Saturday 8.30am-4pm.

Well there goes that dream, Warren Maroon. Image: Supplied
Well, there goes that dream | Everard Read Cape Town

An artist originally from the Cape Flats, Warren Maroon’s new body of work is underpinned by themes of hope intermingled with despair. The people of SA are in survival mode, says Maroon, hanging on to what little hope they have. In this solo exhibition, he uses mostly everyday objects to communicate aspects of his — and others’ — real lived experience. Here his work translates familiar but heavily imbued items using a graceful sculptural language of both reverence and contempt.

Well, there goes that dream runs from September 6—27. Everard Read Cape Town is open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and on Saturday 9am-1pm.

Life on earth: Humans and their environment. Image: Supplied
Life on Earth | Stevenson Johannesburg

Life on Earth is a solo exhibition by Barthélémy Toguo. Toguo will exhibit a series of mosaic works reminiscent of the large-scale murals that cover the walls of Bandjoun Station. The exhibition is concurrent with two major presentations by Toguo in the French city of Nantes. Expression(s) décoloniale (s)#3, at the Nantes History Museum acts as an amplifier of the artist’s deep social concerns.

Life on Earth runs until September 29. Stevenson Johannesburg is open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and 10am-1pm on Saturday.

