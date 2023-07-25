Art
Turbine Art Fair
At the end of July, over 30 exhibitors from across South Africa will descend on Hyde Park, where the Turbine Art Fair will celebrate moving into its second decade. Pushing past the traditional norms of a regular art fair, this year’s organisers will offer a number of projects. TAF Capsule gives young collectors the opportunity to invest in art early on, while educating the audience about selected artists. Off the Grid will be curated by Ashraf Jamal and highlight young emerging artists Gail Behrmann, Refiloe Mnisi, Alexandra Khazin, Daniel Chimurure, and Samson Mnisi, among others. TAF Unearthed is a six-month mentorship programme that covers the business of art and mentorship, while TAF Digital looks toward the future with an emphasis on NFTs, video, photography, and video-game installations. There is a strong focus on educating and increasing the base of new collectors and investors, thereby making the world of art more accessible to all young Africans.
Dates: 27 - 30 July
Tickets: Starts from R150
turbineartfair.co.za
Culture
Something old, something new
This month, art pushes boundaries while ballet celebrates a classic
Ballet
Swan Lake
With over 20 000 tickets sold worldwide, this is undoubtably one of the most beloved and iconic ballet productions ever. Since it was first performed in Saint Petersburg in 1895, Tchaikovsky’s fêted Swan Lake continues to captivate audiences across the globe. Now, it returns to South Africa and will open at two of the country’s top theatres: Artscape Opera House in Cape Town and the Teatro at Montecasino, Joburg. Performed by elite dancers from around the world, this classic tale of good overcoming evil is perfect for the whole family.
Dates: Cape Town, 12 July, and Joburg, 26 July
Tickets: Starts from R150
computicket.com
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.