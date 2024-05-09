Bakkies do not normally grace the pages of Wanted, but modern, top-of-the-range double cabs are now far removed from their workhorse, blue-collar origins. These prestige pickups are essentially luxury SUVs with load bays, laying on refinement and executive comforts — with prices to match.
The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X, at R1 040 600, is the latest deluxe double cab to exceed the million-rand mark in a growing club that includes rivals from VW and Toyota. For a recent road trip down the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast that culminated in our hiking the Otter Trail along the Garden Route, I needed a comfortable, spacious, all-terrain vehicle that would not be put off by bad roads, and the 4x4 Wildtrak X fit the bill.
It’s an adventure vehicle that can soak up hard knocks while cosseting its occupants in refined luxury. The smell of fresh tar on the main routes signalled that elections were near, but many secondary roads in the Eastern Cape are in poor shape and the chunky General Grabber AT3 17-inch all-terrain tyres fitted to this offroad-focused Ranger really came into their own. With the high-profile rubber I was able to drive over medium-sized potholes instead of having to swerve around them. It made life easier, given the cattle, goats, and exotically driven minibus taxis with which I already had to play slalom on the rural roads.
Wildtraking with the Ford Ranger
A Wild Coast road trip in a deluxe Ford Ranger Wildtrak X
Image: Supplied
Jimny goes big on character
We arrived in Coffee Bay with nerves slightly frayed but physically none the worse for wear, as the Wildtrak X delivers a cushy ride even on cratered roads. Aside from the high-profile tyres, it has position-sensitive Bilstein suspension that’s soft in the middle but firms to soak up big bumps.
The Wildtrak X has widened tracks and more ground clearance than standard Ranger models, making it more suited to challenging trails, although we didn’t encounter any proper off-road trails that required the use of its 4x4 modes. After taking some happy snaps at the Hole-in-the-Wall natural arch at the mouth of the Mpako River, we headed inland again on bumpy roads until we reached the relative uneventfulness of the N2 freeway.
From there it was smoother sailing, as the brawny 2l biturbo diesel motor shunted the big Ford along at a relaxed lope, barely taking notice of steep hills and providing a healthy surge of overtaking power when required. It’s a refined vehicle with little trace of the noisy smoker’s cough produced by the diesel engines of yore. And it’s economical, too — the 9.8l/100km it averaged is commendable for a large vehicle. After two overnight stops, we arrived in St Francis Bay, where the Wildtrak X slotted effortlessly into the opulent surroundings of the “Little Venice” canals with waterways lined with matching multimillion-rand black-and-white houses.
The Wildtrak X’s upmarket-macho looks have an adventurous vibe courtesy of an off-road grille and integrated auxiliary driving lights, bash plate, and black and orange accents. The special décor continues inside with accented leather/suede seats, “Wildtrak X” embroidery, and orange contrast stitching. It’s a playful but sophisticated interior look. The plentiful onboard comforts include electrically adjustable front seats, a high-end 10-speaker B&O sound system, and climate control.
Image: Supplied
Tech lovers will appreciate the wireless smartphone charger and large 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with charging ports in the front and rear seats.Active cruise control that automatically keeps a safe following distance is part of the comprehensive safety suite, although I usually switched off the oversensitive lane-keeping system shortly into every trip.I was fond of the optionally fitted electric roller shutter that glides open and closes at the press of the key fob. The aluminium cover kept our luggage dry and safe in the car park while we hiked the beautiful five-day Otter Trail, getting foot blisters and unforgettable memories. Getting there was half the adventure.
