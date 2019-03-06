Practically Everywhere is award-winning design studio Dokter and Misses’ first solo exhibition with Southern Guild in Cape Town. Opened recently, the show is husband-and-wife duo Katy Taplin and Adriaan Hugo’s expression of the sounds, smells, noises, sights and experiences that constitute urban life in Joburg.

“Our main aim was to communicate a feeling of over saturation, over exposure and of being surrounded; interacting with, consuming and pushing against everything, practically everywhere. Good and bad,” Hugo muses.

At what point did that over saturation become the makings of a new exhibition?

Taplin: When considering what to draw on for our show, we felt quite overwhelmed as to where to look and what to do or say. At the time, we were consumed with a very technical, large-scale project. The performance anxiety of a prospective solo show, coupled with being over saturated by daily digital inputs, amplified this feeling and so we decided to make work that looked like how we felt, drawing on our immediate environment and daily life. Making it became a sort of therapy for us.