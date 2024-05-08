What are key things to look for when shopping for the perfect swimsuit or resort-wear item?
Sustainable fabrics that are easy to pack. Most of our dresses are made in crease-proof fabrics that roll into small balls, perfectly. Opt for standout full looks instead of mix & match separates.
What is next for BeachCult? Any exciting projects?
We have our Amy Ayanda art collaboration coming up later this year; you would have seen a few of the blue pieces at the end of our recent show. We are also doing accessory collabs with Dathonga bags and Crystal Birch hats. We are planning to open a store in Joburg and are just looking for the perfect location. beachcult.co.za
Style notes
Brand to know: BeachCult
Joanna Hedley, The fonder and designer of the Cape Town-based luxury swim & resort-wear brand, walks us through its SS24 collection, designed for the well-travelled explorer
Image: SA Fashion Week
What inspired you to start the BeachCult brand?
I was inspired by the world — travelling it, exploring different cultures — as well as by resort and travel style as a lifestyle.
How would you describe the BeachCult aesthetic?
It is designed for the well-travelled, well-heeled explorer with a taste for adventure. BeachCult has garnered quite a significant global footprint.
Brand to know: Sinchui
What have been some of the challenges and joys of growing the brand internationally?
Creating synchronicity year to year with-out physically being in a place takes a lot of work, while import-export costs and challenges are always prevalent.
What was your inspiration for the recent SS24 collection showcased at SAFW?
The collection, called “It Was All A Dream”, explores the dream world and our relationship to it.
Image: SA Fashion Week
What are key things to look for when shopping for the perfect swimsuit or resort-wear item?
Sustainable fabrics that are easy to pack. Most of our dresses are made in crease-proof fabrics that roll into small balls, perfectly. Opt for standout full looks instead of mix & match separates.
What is next for BeachCult? Any exciting projects?
We have our Amy Ayanda art collaboration coming up later this year; you would have seen a few of the blue pieces at the end of our recent show. We are also doing accessory collabs with Dathonga bags and Crystal Birch hats. We are planning to open a store in Joburg and are just looking for the perfect location. beachcult.co.za
You might also like....
Munkus: Modern, whimsical fashion of sustainable heritage
ONE TO WATCH: OKAPI IN THE KAAP
One to watch: L’atelier Paris