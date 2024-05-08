BeachCult Spring/Summer 2024 collection at SA Fashion Week
Image: SA Fashion Week

What inspired you to start the BeachCult brand?

 I was inspired by the world — travelling it, exploring different cultures — as well as by resort and travel style as a lifestyle.

How would you describe the BeachCult aesthetic?

It is designed for the well-travelled, well-heeled explorer with a taste for adventure. BeachCult has garnered quite a significant global footprint.

 

Brand to know: Sinchui

We chat to local designer and SA Fashion Week x Mr Price Scouting Menswear winner Robyn Agulhas about her trailblazing sports-inspired streetwear ...
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago

What have been some of the challenges and joys of growing the brand internationally?

Creating synchronicity year to year with-out physically being in a place takes a lot of work, while import-export costs and challenges are always prevalent.

What was your inspiration for the recent SS24 collection showcased at SAFW?

The collection, called “It Was All A Dream”, explores the dream world and our relationship to it.

Beachcult Spring / Summer 2024
Beachcult Spring / Summer 2024
Image: SA Fashion Week

What are key things to look for when shopping for the perfect swimsuit or resort-wear item?

Sustainable fabrics that are easy to pack. Most of our dresses are made in crease-proof fabrics that roll into small balls, perfectly. Opt for standout full looks instead of mix & match separates.

What is next for BeachCult? Any exciting projects?

We have our Amy Ayanda art collaboration coming up later this year; you would have seen a few of the blue pieces at the end of our recent show. We are also doing accessory collabs with Dathonga bags and Crystal Birch hats. We are planning to open a store in Joburg and are just looking for the perfect location. beachcult.co.za

