BMW unleashes track-bred M4 CS with 405kW
Only 25 units are headed for SA priced at just more than R3m
BMW has unveiled the new M4 CS as a purebred performance coupé.
It slots between the M4 Competition Coupé xDrive and the 1,000-unit limited-run BMW M4 CSL special edition.
The race-focused, all-wheel drive CS claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds and achieved a lap time of 7 min 21.989 sec around the Nurburgring Nordschleife for the full 20.8km lap.
The CS uses a muscled-up version of the straight-six, 3l M TwinPower Turbo engine found in the M4 Competition, with power boosted by 15kW to 405kW, while torque stays at 650Nm.
The result is a 0-100km/h time that is one-tenth quicker than the M4 Competition, while top speed is raised from 290km/h to 302km/h. The power tweak was achieved primarily by boosting the charge pressure of the two mono-scroll turbochargers to 2.1 bar and upgrading the engine management.
The engine develops maximum output at 6,250rpm and has a 7,200rpm red line. It sends power to both axles via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, operated using either the M-specific gear selector on the centre console or the carbon-fibre shift paddles on the steering wheel.
A Drivelogic button in the selector lever allows the driver to alter the transmission’s shift characteristics between comfort, sport and track.
The M xDrive is an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear wheels — with a rear-wheel bias. The M Setup menu has a 4WD Sport mode, which directs even more torque to the rear wheels.
Providing extra traction under hard acceleration or powering through corners is a rear Active M Differential. The dynamic stability control is tuned to intrude later and give extra leeway for the demands of circuit driving, or drivers can disable the grip-enhancing system and engage in pure rear-wheel drive.
The chassis in the M4 CS has been tuned with bespoke suspension, antiroll bar and wheel camber settings to optimise handling and steering precision. The electronically controlled dampers of the adaptive M suspension also have a CS-specific set-up, as do the electromechanical M Servotronic steering with variable ratio and the braking system.
An M Drive Professional system includes track-optimised functions such as the M Drift Analyser, which evaluates and records purposefully executed cornering slides, and the M Laptimer. The M4 CS also has ten-stage M Traction Control for drivers to experiment with on enthusiastic track sessions.
The special-edition CS comes standard with M Compound brakes with calipers painted in a choice of red or black. The calipers for the optional M Carbon ceramic brakes can be specified in red or matt gold. An M front end strut brace increases torsional rigidity and improve handling.
The car rolls on forged M light-alloy wheels in an exclusive V-spoke design — available in either in matt gold bronze or matt black. The lightweight wheels wear super-sticky track tyres — 275/35 ZR19 (front) and 285/30 ZR20 (rear) — but owners can select regular high-performance road tyres in the same sizes as a no-cost option.
The CS is about 20kg lighter than the standard M4 Competition Coupé, with 4kg saved by the exhaust’s titanium rear silencer exhaust system alone.
For further weight saving — and notably looks — a number of components are made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) including the roof, bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser and gurney-style rear spoiler.
CFRP also adorns the centre console and trim elements inside the cabin, while the CS comes as standard with M Carbon bucket seats upholstered in merino leather with a black/red colour scheme and distinctive contrast stitching. The BMW curved display features M-specific readouts and is angled towards the driver, helping him or her to focus on the road.
Riviera Blue and Frozen Isle of Man Green metallic are available exclusively for the M4 CS, and the car can also be specified in M Brooklyn Grey metallic and Sapphire Black metallic.
The sporting vibe is heightened through surfaces in exposed carbon fibre for the roof and the pair of indents chiselled into the bonnet. The same hi-tech material garnishes the front splitter, front air intakes, M exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and rear apron. Black side skirts and M gills provide further contrasts against the paintwork.
The front end sports a weight-saving, frameless BMW kidney grille with red contour lines and a stripped-back feel for a racing-car look.
The striking headlights have sculptural light icons illuminated in yellow. The rear lights have laser-light technology with a “free-floating” 3D effect.
Only 25 units of the M4 CS are coming to SA from the fourth quarter of 2024, priced at R3,050,000.
This article originally appeared in Business Day.
