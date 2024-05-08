Inspired by nature
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of its 9R Spring Drive movement, the new angular-cased titanium Grand Seiko Spring Drive Chronograph GMT features a colour-changing dial that captures the reflections at sunrise off the Hotaka Mountains, which form the backdrop to the Japanese manufacture’s studios in Nagano prefecture. Grand Seiko is known for its exquisite nature-inspired dial finishes, and the patented effect is created through a nanotech process called “optical multi-layered coating”.
POA, grand-seiko.com or Treger Group 011 089 6000
The latest in the world of luxury watches
From exquisite nature-inspired dials to world-first designs, here’s the latest in luxury watches this May
Image: Supplied
Technical architecture
Chopard has added an ultra-thin and lightweight titanium model with a “technical character” to its popular Alpine Eagle lineup, launched in 2019 as a contemporary interpretation of the brand’s first sports watch with the characteristic integrated bracelet from the 1980s. The new 41mm XP TT has an elegant open-works dial to celebrate the architecture of the 3.3mm-thick calibre L.U.C 96.17-S automatic movement in a case that is a mere 8mm thick — the XP stands for extra plat (extra flat).
POA, chopard.com or Boutique Haute Horlogerie 011 325 4119
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
New world time
Patek Philippe’s modern World Time with Date 5330G enters regular production this year in a 40mm white-gold case and denim-patterned calfskin strap. It features the world-first date display synchronised to local time when passing midnight or crossing the International Date Line. A transparent glass hand with a red rectangular tip tracks the date on the outer ring. This is made possible by its new calibre 240 HU C movement and a patented central differential system of two concentric gear wheels.
POA, patek.com or Patek Philippe Boutique 011 784 2595
