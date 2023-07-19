Cosy up to Country Road’s latest collection, which sees the Australian brand join forces with local, third-generation textile mill St Albans, renowned for its expertise in alpaca-wool fabrics. Local and international design come together in this “perfect for winter” collection that features luxury scarves and throws in a blend of alpaca wool and nylon. The textiles are produced in the heart of the Eastern Cape, and the collection is made to last. The timeless colour palette features earthy tones and blue hues that complement the natural fibres of the wool.
woolworths.co.za
Style Notes
Cosy up to Country Road's latest collaboration with St Albans
The Australian brand join forces with local, third-generation textile mill for this “perfect for winter” collection featuring luxury scarves and throws
Image: Supplied
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.