Country Road’s latest collection in collaboration with St Albans.
Cosy up to Country Road’s latest collection, which sees the Australian brand join forces with local, third-generation textile mill St Albans, renowned for its expertise in alpaca-wool fabrics. Local and international design come together in this “perfect for winter” collection that features luxury scarves and throws in a blend of alpaca wool and nylon. The textiles are produced in the heart of the Eastern Cape, and the collection is made to last. The timeless colour palette features earthy tones and blue hues that complement the natural fibres of the wool.

 From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.

