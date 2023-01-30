The science of styling is a curious thing: an alchemy of practical know-how, an astute understanding of visual balance, a knowledge of design both past and present, an ability to interpret future trends and, of course, an indefinable touch of magic.
It seems portentous then, when speaking to this maker of modern fantasies, to discover that Jean Christophe Aumas’s apartment was once inhabited (in the early 19th century) by a “famous Parisian sorcerer, fortune teller, and magician”. Prolific as well as passionate and with a reputation as one of the most genial people in the industry, Aumas is considered among the best in his field. Before launching his agency, Singular, he headed the visualidentity department at Louis Vuitton under the helm of Marc Jacobs.
Now his original touch is coveted by a client list that reads like the pages of Vogue: brands such as Celine, Dior, Boucheron, Nina Ricci, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Kenzo, and Cacharel; children’s clothing labels Bonpoint and Petit Bateau; fragrance house Diptyque; and iconic French department stores such as Galeries Lafayette and Printemps, for whom he creates mesmerising window displays. While the fantasy factor that Aumas applies to his store windows, set designs, and special-event launches is dialled down in his personal space, the elements of surprise and wonderment are ever present.
The science of apartment styling
It comes as no surprise that the Paris apartment of the artistic director of multidisciplinary agency Singular is a master class in magic
Image: Greg Cox
Image: Greg Cox
There is the apartment itself: a magnificent grande dame in Paris’s buzzy Pigalle neighbourhood “not too far from the Moulin Rouge” in the basement of a former hôtel particulier (grand townhouse) dating from the 18th century. Many of the building’s original features, such as ornate architectural mouldings, cathedral-like ceilings, parquet floors, and beautiful stained-glass windows, remain intact — elements that captivated Aumas when he first saw the place two years ago. “I fell in love immediately,” he says. “It was so different to my previous home, which was a small loft. From the street you could never imagine that there would be something like this inside. The atmosphere was also wonderful. And I liked the idea of a change, of having a new space to decorate.”
People, places, perspectives: Thought-provoking photographic art
During a sensitive but necessary renovation, a skylight was installed in the living room along with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, both of which now ensure that the interior is light-filled and airy. The purpose of the glass doors was also to invite the outdoors in, “to create the idea that nature is entering the living room”, explains Aumas. And it certainly does: the “deliberately chaotic” plant-filled terrace is a virtual urban jungle, providing a meditative view from both the living room and kitchen.
Other updates included extensive kitchen and bathroom renewals, as well as the installation of bespoke wardrobe units, library shelving, and a cubelike structure in the study that niftily incorporates a mezzanine bunk bed and additional washroom. Although he is the archetypal sophisticated Parisian, Aumas’s roots are in the south of France, with his childhood and formative years having been spent in Aix-en-Provence. Hence the telling presence of a vast collection of handmade ceramics that share an organic Mediterranean heritage, including a Spanish bull figurine and vibrant Portuguese and Italian vases, sculptures, and vessels.
Image: Greg Cox
Image: Greg Cox
The bathrooms too have a Mediterranean aesthetic: more pared-back Corsican villa than swanky city apartment. There is also his affinity for whimsical handmade objects, many of which hold sentimental value. In Aumas’s study, for example, a handcrafted boat bought on a holiday to Menorca sits on an original mid-century Verner Panton-designed desk. Hand-carved wooden stools lend an air of rusticity. And on a table, a small white ceramic object that Aumas bought on his first trip to Syracuse, Sicily, takes pride of place.
Image: Greg Cox
Image: Greg Cox
“It’s funny,” he says. “I have lots of collectible furniture and art pieces, but that little ceramic piece is probably one of the first things I’d save in a fire. I like the things that remind me of certain happy moments in my life.”
Q&A with Jean - Christophe Aumas
Describe briefly what you do.
I’m an art director based in Paris with my own company, Singular. My primary focus is windows and events decor for luxury brands such as Celine and Hermès, though I also create visual identities for clients integrating packaging, stands, and merchandising. At the moment I am working on a perfume launch for Barcelona-based fragrance house Puig.
What’s an average day like?
Most mornings I head to my studio for an early start. It’s in the 10th [arrondisement], so not too far from my home. I work on current projects and source ideas for future concepts. I usually head straight home and have friends over for dinner. When I’m not working, I’ll see the latest exhibitions and I’m often at flea markets, finding inspiration in objects or furniture for my clients and myself. I read a lot when I’m at home too, and surf the web.
Your recommendations for visitors to Paris?
One of my very favourite places to visit is the Palais Royal in the 1st arrondisement. The architecture is incredible, as are the gardens and shops surrounding it.
My best restaurant is Septime. The décor is simple and the food amazing. The food and atmosphere at Déviant are also great. For drinks with friends, Le Mansart is very cool, or Chez Jeannette. For fashion, Dries Van Noten and A.P.C. I frequent many of the flea markets, and some of my most treasured finds have come from Porte de Vanves and Saint-Ouen markets.
