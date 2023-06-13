The Future of Design Exhibition and Studio are brought to life in collaboration with seating partner Wunders, enhancing the overall experience.
Sustainability and the future of design takes centre stage at this year’s expo
After a highly successful revival in 2022, Decorex Cape Town is poised to make an impressive comeback. Created in partnership with industry leaders Samsung, Plascon and Lexus, the expo will feature an extensive line-up of over 200 premium brands, across design, décor and lifestyle. The event will take place from 22-25 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). In addition, the inaugural Cape Town Decor & Design Week will be held across the Mother City from the 19-25 June, setting the scene for Decorex.
With sustainability and the future of design taking centre stage, this year’s expo reflects the changing landscape of design as it pertains to social responsibility, technology and the environment. “We believe that design is one of the most powerful tools we have to shape the future,” says Sandra Barrow, Decorex Africa’s portfolio director, emphasising the expo’s vision.
The Future of Design is a dynamic exploration of the next wave of creativity and innovation. It comprises The Future of Design Exhibition and The Future of Design Studio, along with interactive workshops, live demonstrations and enlightening presentations by creative visionaries.
Sechaba Maape to co-curate Venice Biennale of Architecture’s SA Pavilion
The exhibition, situated adjacent to the studio, will showcase ten captivating exhibitors across the design and lifestyle sectors, covering various themes from next-gen talent to rediscovered food sources.
“The objective of the Future of Design Exhibition is to create networking opportunities and a toolkit for action, as well as explore the wider social, ecological and cultural context in which we operate,” says Bielle Bellingham, Decorex Africa’s executive creative director. She adds, “Our curated line-up will cover various topics, including sustainability and circularity, the omniverse and metaverse, bio fabrication, Web 3.0, design activism, transdisciplinary co-creation and the nuances of African design. By sorting the signal from the noise, we aim to accelerate positive change.”
Taking place on the show floor, The Future of Design Studio features a remarkable line-up of SA’s foremost design authorities, who will engage on critical topics and challenges confronting the design industry. They will share their visionary approaches to fortify their creative endeavours. Attendees can expect engaging speakers such as Georgia Black from Littlegig, Hannerie Visser from Studio H, Greg Truen of SAOTA, Anja Joubert from Superbalist, Kevin Frankental from Lemon, Bathandwa Ngwendu from Maak ’n Plan, Tracy Lee Lynch from Studio Leelynch, architect Robert Silke, Hardy McQueen from Nice Beverage Co, commercial director Steve Tanchel and Kay Kay Ribane from USURPA, as well as other accomplished speakers who will impart their valuable insights and knowledge.
In addition to the captivating group exhibitions, NEXT2023 by the Craft + Design Institute (CDI) will feature as a curated exhibition by Fran Stewart, the CDI’s market development programme manager. This exhibition will showcase export-ready contemporary craft, and among the 24 participants, notable names such as Thabo Makhetha, A Love Supreme, Champel, Head On Design, Minima, Unique Driftwood Creations, Modern Gesture, Woza Moya, Knot Again and Lulasclan will be highlighted.
Moreover, Decorex Cape Town is set to solidify its position as a front-runner in culinary advancements and innovations, having already established itself as the African continent’s trendsetter in kitchen design for both residential and commercial spaces. Notably, the Samsung Bespoke Cooking Theatre will feature live demonstrations by local chefs, including Izak & Wessel, the winners of My Kitchen Rules 2021 from Gather Curated, Glam Foodie, Food Jams, Dimo Simatos from Davidoff Café, Meals with Mash and many others. This showcase promises to provide abundant inspiration for home chefs and restaurateurs alike.
The highly anticipated comeback of Decorex Cape Town is expected to be an unforgettable experience, presenting the latest trends, sustainable design practices and culinary advancements. With a diverse line-up of exhibitors, engaging talks and workshops, and a strong focus on sustainability and the future of design, this expo offers a valuable platform for esteemed professionals. Whether you’re a homeowner, interior designer, architect or décor enthusiast, this showcase of creativity and innovation is sure to inspire, educate and provide valuable insights into the world of design.
