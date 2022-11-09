From November 8-27, the South African State Theatre will tell the story of renowned warrior King uShaka kaSenzangakhona in the latest production for Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound.
Wanted recently caught up with Meshack Mavuso Magabane, the director of the show, to find out more about the new production.
What can audiences expect from this show?
Audiences can expect a rich history lesson about the kingdom of the Zulu nation and its world-renowned warrior king, uShaka ka Senzangakhona who was a visionary, a patriot, a prophet, a diplomat, a military strategist, a nationalist, and a nation-builder who wanted to establish one strong and inclusive nation in Southern Africa.
A decolonised and diversified Afrocentric showing of Shaka Zulu
The South African State Theatre presents Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound
Image: Supplied
uMfulaWozi: a peaceful haven for travellers needing to reset
This is relayed in exhilarating song, praise poetry, energetic Zulu dancing and powerful storytelling from a star-studded cast with Thembinkosi Chagwe starring as Shaka Zulu, Nkanyiso Bhengu (Dingane), Mduduzi Mabaso (Mshongweni). The show is returning to the South African State Theatre after winning six Naledi Theatre Awards from 10 nominations of nine categories.
How will Shaka Zulu’s story be told differently in this version?
For nearly 200 years, historians and storytellers who are disciples of Western and Eurocentric history have portrayed the Zulu King as a bloodthirsty tyrant who was obsessed with war and power.
However, decolonised and diversified Afrocentric historical accounts have demonstrated that this is not true as King Shaka and his legacy constitute an important foundation and one of the key pillars of the African people’s vision for unity, freedom and national pride. This is the King Shaka Zulu we are portraying.
What are you hoping audiences are thinking about right after they’ve watched the show?
Upon his death in September 1828, King Shaka is believed to have cursed his assassins by warning them that their rule shall be characterised by bloodshed and mayhem. We believe that his curse still continues to haunt the country to this day. The show is an emotional plea by present generations to the spirit of Shaka to forgive us and bring an end to bloodshed that has engulfed our daily lives despite the attainment of political emancipation. As a nation we need to seriously deliberate about the painful reality of our complicated past before we could confidently map the way forward into a brighter, peaceful and prosperous future.
Bookings: statetheatre.co.za
Ticket price: R150
Address: 320 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002
