This exhibition is an expression of what I’ve been seeing and feeling for the past five years. It is giving newer artistic voices a grander scope in which to express themselves. I didn’t have this early on in my career, and my hope is that we listen and learn from what they have to say with this platform.
The show is both layered, multidisciplinary, and playful or provocative — can you elaborate on your diverse curation?
The clashing mediums create a more textured, colourful expression of what the future looks like. We are living in a post-disciplinary creative environment. You don’t need to be confined to one medium to make the world feel your perspective. Emerging artists are given such thin avenues to express themselves, why not give them a space where they can play across mediums? Without these confines, they explore richer themes, while sharpening their voices in the process. Expression shouldn’t be limiting.
What are your favourite parts/aspects/exhibits/etc of the show?
Definitely how multifaceted the show is. The intention is to remind creatives that we’re all artists and hopefully encourage more organisations to sponsor platforms like this one
Bee Diamondhead on her curation of the Standard Bank Gallery’s new show
The internationally renowned visionary curates a diverse and empowering exhibition featuring the works of 13 young artists
Image: Supplied
The Standard Bank Gallery presents the works of 13 dynamic and diverse young artists in the We Are Culture exhibition. Curated by Bee Diamondhead, the show is the gallery’s first in-person exhibition since the pandemic and its first multidisciplinary experience — signifying an exciting and innovative next chapter for the gallery. The exhibition features the work of creatives forging a new path in fashion, music, sculpture, and performance, among other disciplines.
Diamondhead is an internationally acclaimed creative director, stylist and editor . Born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and now based in Johannesburg, her career has spanned numerous qualifications and era-defining work in the marketing, fashion, and creative industries. Her ethos and focus on using her work and platforms to uplift and empower new talent have defined her career and impacts and narrates the experience of this exhibition.
Young and vital artist: Tyra Naidoo
Diamondhead delivers a ‘raw, fresh vision’ through curation that is a ‘layered-yet-light-hearted’ experience that includes fashion designer Fikile Sokhulu, Dj and creative polymath Lelo Meslani, to the jewellery design of Philisa Zibi. The diversity and discourse of the exhibition highlight the cultural interrogations of the young artists’ work alongside the progress and yields from these discussions. Viewers will find themselves reflected through the show, seeing themselves as a part of the Rainbow Nation in a joyous, insightful, and inspirational manner.
How did the theme of ‘We Are Culture’ come about?
The work I do as a creative director and stylist involves me understanding the way people, particularly young people, are moving in today’s world. Creating opportunities to play and collaborate is something built into my practice intrinsically.
This exhibition is an expression of what I’ve been seeing and feeling for the past five years. It is giving newer artistic voices a grander scope in which to express themselves. I didn’t have this early on in my career, and my hope is that we listen and learn from what they have to say with this platform.
The show is both layered, multidisciplinary, and playful or provocative — can you elaborate on your diverse curation?
The clashing mediums create a more textured, colourful expression of what the future looks like. We are living in a post-disciplinary creative environment. You don’t need to be confined to one medium to make the world feel your perspective. Emerging artists are given such thin avenues to express themselves, why not give them a space where they can play across mediums? Without these confines, they explore richer themes, while sharpening their voices in the process. Expression shouldn’t be limiting.
What are your favourite parts/aspects/exhibits/etc of the show?
Definitely how multifaceted the show is. The intention is to remind creatives that we’re all artists and hopefully encourage more organisations to sponsor platforms like this one
Who did you design this show for, who is the intended audience and why?
SA is at the vanguard of so many new movements within art, music, and fashion. In a way, it feels like we don’t even know our full power yet. This show is about reminding us of our power, and how influential we can and will be on the global stage.
Curator: Bee Diamondhead
Featured Artists: Kgotlelelo Sekiti (Performance Art) / Lelo Meslani (Music) / Leon John (Music) / Muyeni (Music) / Natalie Paneng (Multidisciplinary Artist) / Philisa Zibi (Jewellery Design) / Setlamorago Mashilo (Sculpture) / Khumo Morojele (Fashion Designer) / Fikile Sokhulu (Fashion Designer) / Lorraine Kalassa (Visual Artist) / Muofhe Manavhela (Multidisciplinary Artist) / Rebecca Moolman (Artist) / Wezile Harmans (Artist)
Dates: 19 September — 8 October 2022; 8am to 4.30pm on weekdays, and 8am to 4pm on weekends. Entrance to the gallery is free.
Location: Standard Bank Gallery, CNR Simmonds & Frederick, Johannesburg Central.
You might also like...
MOMO Outskirts offers a unique, guided and exclusive art experience
Kudzanai Chiurai and Tumi Mogorosi breathe new life into jazz classics
Adama Sanneh on the power of creativity as a tool for social change
People, places, perspectives: Thought-provoking photographic art