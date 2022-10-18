The Lesson, first staged in 1951, is a one-act play by Romanian-French playwright Eugène Ionesco. A new version of the darkly entertaining production by award-winning director Greg Homann will be presented at the Market Theatre, starring Graham Hopkins, Fiona Ramsay, and Lihle Ngubo.
Set in a small university town, an eager eighteen-year-old student arrives at the Professor’s home for a lesson. The action begins in a naturalistic way but shifts into a stylistic and visual feast as more surrealist and absurdist events take hold. What starts as a farcical interaction between the two becomes something more sinister.
“I’m interested in how the legacy of a colonial education system impacts students today," says Homann.
The Market Theatre presents: The Lesson
The Lesson looks at what happens when power, knowledge and culture collide
Image: Supplied
"The national cry to decolonise education, and especially the Rhodes Must Fall Movement, have sharply highlighted the complexity of teaching and learning in a South African university. The Lesson is a theatrical way to represent and explore that politics."
The production has been adapted to have a stronger connection with a South African audience, shifting the focus towards unpacking the contemporary complexity of post-colonial education.
