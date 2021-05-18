Penthouses usually occupy a prime position at the very top of a building, he says. “As such, they are light and bright and offer the best views. Most come with expansive outdoor entertainment spaces such as rooftop terraces and private pools.” Golding adds: “Buyers are also paying extra for the prestige value that comes with owning a big-ticket penthouse, of which there is limited supply.”

Ross Levin, managing director of Seeff Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl, reckons the premium for the most desirable penthouses in the Mother City can reach 40%-50%, particularly if they tick all the boxes in terms of exclusivity, privacy, and views. He cites the V&A Waterfront Marina’s front yacht basin and the One & Only Waterfront Hotel as examples.

Levin says that, because of limited supply, penthouses also tend to achieve better capital growth over time than most other residential brick-and-mortar investments. For instance, a penthouse that sold in the exclusive Oysters development in Umhlanga off-plan for R13-million about four years ago resold at R29-million two years later. It has since been refurbished and is now valued at around R35-million. A penthouse in Sandton’s Michelangelo Towers that sold for R43-million in 2014 was back on the market for R50-million in 2018.

Paul Upton, head of developments at Dogon Group Properties in Cape Town, agrees that penthouses generally achieve better resale values than other apartments in the same building. However, Upton says not all penthouses are what they’re made out to be. “Penthouses will only achieve premium prices if they align with buyers’ expectations, especially in terms of the quality of finishes,” he says. “Buyers are looking for carefully designed spaces with meticulous attention to detail.” And it’s more than simply a nice place to hang your hat. As Upton puts it: “For many, a penthouse represents the dream of owning the best of the best — a trophy property that offers the ultimate in lavish living.”

Industry players say penthouses that are part of a luxury-hotel development are becoming particularly sought after due to access to a concierge service and free use of the hotel’s leisure amenities. Optional participation in a hotel-managed rental pool is also an added bonus for many, especially offshore buyers.