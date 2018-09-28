Finally, the next phase of the Keyes Art Mile is away. At a series of launches, the next buildings along the art strip were officially announced and renders of the new buildings revealed.

The next phase, to pop up diagonally across the road from Circa and The Trumpet (and directly across the road from the Everard Read Gallery) includes two buildings: one right on the corner, a new art museum/foundation, with some mixed use stuff on the upper levels, including two penthouses and a rooftop garden, and then, behind it (and first) an apartment block called Thirty Keyes.

This little patch of Rosebank is a unique piece of urban development. It’s one of a few attempts in the city to develop with a real urban framework in mind. In fact, a proper, council-approved precinct plan is in place, with the long-term aim of transforming Keyes Avenue into a pedestrianised high street, with people living, working and walking on the street and generally enjoying open public space.