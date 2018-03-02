Thomas Heatherwick is the British architect responsible for the design of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, and for the luxury hotel that abuts it in a revivified section of the tourist-rich Waterfront. Heatherwick has a distinct talent for manifesting spectacle: the structure he’s erected in Cape Town has been as instrumental in generating custom as the vast collection of African art it houses. It is a seamless – albeit strange – amalgamation of parts, a reconfigured industrial space that somehow manages to evoke both organic structures like anthills, and the imaginary landscapes of science fiction and fantasy. Consequently, Heatherwick’s repurposed grain silo is strangely indivisible from its contents: it is both home to art, and a work of art in itself, in spite of Heatherwick’s insistence that he shouldn’t be regarded as an artist.

By all accounts, Thomas Heatherwick is of that genus of creative visionaries that makes genius difficult to discern from madness: his ideas are frequently divisive, outlandish, and outside the sphere of what we consider possible (or desirable). He transacts in the visual language of continuity and circuitry, combining jarring elements with familiar infrastructure in a manner that is finally both disorienting and compelling. In the past, Heatherwick has silenced critics with improbable triumphs: the ‘hairy’ cube he unveiled in Shanghai, at the U.K. pavilion for Expo 2010; and his ‘cauldron’ composition, the moving sculptural stand-in for the Olympic flame that electrified spectators during the 2012 Summer Olympics in Heatherwick’s native London.