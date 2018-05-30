The concept, given the building’s proximity to Chaoyang Park, was one of dialogue between the two entities, extending the park into the urban landscape. In an attempt to bring the built and natural environments together, chief architect Ma Yansong wanted the building to be fluid, almost poetic, rather than heavy on the landscape. Taking his cue from the ancient art form of shanshui, Chaoyang Park Plaza bears a resemblance to the inky painting style’s rising peaks and troughs and its loose brush work. Not only is the building inspired by nature, it’s green to its core and subsequently won the LEED gold certification by the US Green Building Council.

There’s a harmonious and responsive language that runs a thread throughout MAD’s portfolio, with a lightness of form and an element of poetry to their expression that we tip our hats to. The firm is cued by nature and the emotional connection that’s possible when interacting with built spaces. Take a look at a few of their other buildings:

CLOVER HOUSE

This family home turned kindergarten in Japan was conceived on the notion that children should be educated in a space that fosters growth, a space that’s as nurturing as their own homes. Designed from a child’s point of view, the building is playful and light, using timber from the original residence and an organic white shingled outer layer with geometric windows that pierce its shell.