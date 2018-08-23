Chapels might seem to be among the simplest built forms, and, in many ways, they are. They’re usually small — four walls and a roof; their architecture doesn’t have to involve complex relationships between its parts or sophisticated functions. Essentially, a chapel is a building that’s a room. But on another level, they’re one of the most loaded forms of architectural design: the experience of a chapel should be profound, even sublime, certainly spiritual, and at least significant.

In an age that appears more secular than ever, there seems to be no lack of demand for these symbolic structures. Even among secular (or lapsed religious) communities, the need for ceremonies that mark occasions such as marriage is undimmed. In their traditional sense, chapels were built for established congregations, but now there are many that are not linked to any particular parish. They might be an extension of a hospitality offering, such as a hotel or a wedding venue. Nonetheless, we seem to expect them to be uplifting, transporting spaces that provide spiritual experiences. So, in an odd inversion, the vitality of this architectural form might be fuelled by a loss of regular contact with religious architecture among many communities.