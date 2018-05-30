The group of 30-somethings at Propertuity, together with Jamie Levin of Narrative — a property development brand with a future-thinking approach — comprise a young team, and who better to rock the boat when it comes to sectional title-living in Johannesburg?

What sets Hyde Park House apart from a multitude of homes-turned-developments across Johannesburg is design and the arts. Bringing the connectedness and buzz of the city into the calm and privacy of the suburbs is a union the developers call super-urban.

“As suburban areas like Hyde Park become denser, they will naturally take on the qualities of urban space. The super-urban is a necessary stepping stone in the movement towards full-blown urbanism, which is imminent for this area,” Liebmann says.

Hyde Park House takes an approach that’s driven by community. It includes features such as a micro dog park, yoga studio, swimming pool, bicycle facilities, an urban farm, from which residents can pick fresh vegetables, and a sculpture park, which will be open to the public. All of these amenities are part of a desire to bring residents together, as well as unite them with their neighbourhood.